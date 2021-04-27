For seniors looking for a gentle exercise that could help them regain strength and improve balance, an upcoming program at Stoughton Area Senior Center may be of interest.
Beginning Monday, May 3, the classes will run weekly on Mondays through May 24. There will be a beginner’s session from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and an advance session from 1-2 p.m.
Instructed by Bob Constantine, these classes will start with gentle stretches and progress to slow weight-bearing exercises, according to the SASC website. Tai Chi exercises consist of thirteen different basic movements that Constantine will teach. The classes also may help increase coordination and promote relaxation, the description states.
All classes will be held outside behind the senior center on its deck.
Constantine will wear a mask and ensure physical distancing practices.
The cost is set at $10 per class, or $36 for four classes.
Registration is required by calling (608) 873-8585.