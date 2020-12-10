Elvis Christmas Show 2016 (copy)

Linda Swangstu of Stoughton claps in between songs during Alan Graveen’s “Strictly Elvis” Christmas show Thursday, Dec. 22,  2016 at the senior center.

 Photo by Kate Newton

This year has been uncommon for everyone, and the Stoughton Area Senior Center is looking to document that.

The center is seeking contributions for a time capsule of memories for the year 2020 until Tuesday, Dec. 29. Ideas could include a letter to the future about what living through a pandemic is like, day to day life, specific memories, a list of movies and TV shows you’ve binge-watched, skills you’ve acquired during this time and newspaper clippings according to a newsletter. The center welcomes all and any ideas to commemorate the abnormal year.

Mail contributions to the senior center at 248 W. Main St. #1 Stoughton, or drop them off by calling (608) 873-8585.