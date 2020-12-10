This year has been uncommon for everyone, and the Stoughton Area Senior Center is looking to document that.
The center is seeking contributions for a time capsule of memories for the year 2020 until Tuesday, Dec. 29. Ideas could include a letter to the future about what living through a pandemic is like, day to day life, specific memories, a list of movies and TV shows you’ve binge-watched, skills you’ve acquired during this time and newspaper clippings according to a newsletter. The center welcomes all and any ideas to commemorate the abnormal year.
Mail contributions to the senior center at 248 W. Main St. #1 Stoughton, or drop them off by calling (608) 873-8585.