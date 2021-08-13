Julia Hayde joined the Stoughton Area Senior Center in late June as program and volunteer coordinator, and her long-time experience has helped her to hit the ground running.
A native of San Antonio, Texas, now residing in the neighboring village of Oregon with her family, Hayde told the Hub she moved to Wisconsin four years ago from Ohio where she once served as the Assistant Director for Senior Corp. Services through Catholic Charities in Butler County.
Most recently, she worked for Heartland Hospice in Madison, all part of a 26-year career as a clinical social worker, she said.
Hayde filled the spot vacated earlier this year by Amy Lambright Murphy, who joined the UW Initiative to End Alzheimer’s at UW-Madison, as a development communications specialist.
Having visited many senior centers in her career, Hayde said a chance visit to Stoughton’s center at 248 W. Main St., along the Yahara River, showed her it was a special place, convincing her to apply for the open position.
“There was definitely an energy here and a welcoming spirit,” Hayde said of the center whose mission is to enrich the lives of older adults and their families through diverse programs, social services and volunteer opportunities, according to the 2019 annual report.
“I was impressed not only by the staff, but also by the people participating at the senior center,” said Hayde, whose resume includes a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and a Masters in Social Work from Ohio State University.
“We’re slowly starting to resume our activities,” Hayde said, after a pause in some programming at the senior center amid the pandemic. “The center reopened and we’re in the process now of scheduling everything that we used to have.”
In her role, Hayde said she’ll be responsible both for coordinating programs for seniors and for managing the small army of volunteers at the center who help to serve them.
Program categories include health services, education and skill-development, fitness and wellness, as well as social and recreational events, Hayde said.
They are expected to include on-site and off-site events, both formal and informal, including talks about artists and authors, as well as classes on woodworking, using Facebook and doing Hardanger Norwegian embroidery. Book clubs, movies, card-playing, billiards and ping-pong are also planned for the calendar, Hayde said.
Though the pandemic may affect this year’s counts, in 2019, the senior center served more than 1,000 individuals who enjoyed over 33,000 unique interactions through events, activities, meals and other services, according to the annual report.
Hayde said she hears frequent requests to resume bingo, which brings in big groups, as well as for more live music and entertainment. Given the pandemic, it’s important to hold those events in a safe, healthy way, she said, and the center will carefully explore the best way to host such opportunities in the future.
“We’re always taking suggestions from the people who attend the center,” Hayde said. “We encourage them to reach out to me. If there’s something that you want that we’re not offering, we’re going to do our best to offer it for them.”
As for volunteers, the annual report stated that more than 130 helping hands contributed over 9,400 hours of service in 2019, equivalent to five full-time staff and $240,000 in savings.
Typical duties for the center include preparing and serving meals on-site, delivering meals to homes, serving as receptionists and repairing equipment available from the center’s loaner closet.
“What I love about the center is that people come together,” Hayde said. “They lean on each other during hard times. But they also come here just to have a good time, to laugh. They’re energetic and they’re eager to learn. They want to give back, and they have so much to give.”
Senior Center Director Cindy McGlynn knows how important those services are to the community and said she looks forward to Hayde’s contributions.
“The role of program/volunteer coordinator is crucial to our success here at the senior center,” McGlynn told the Hub. “Julia has brought some wonderful experience with older adults and volunteers that are helping her hit the ground running.
“Her willingness to jump feet first into her role is exciting,” McGlynn said.“She is still getting to know the ins and outs of the job, but I think she is a great fit for our team.”
Outside of work, Hayde said she enjoys reading, golf and spending time outdoors with her family enjoying nature. Family includes husband, Kevin, whom she met at Ohio State, and now the couple has a 20th anniversary approaching in October; daughter, Isa, 17, and son, Charlie, 14, who plan to attend Oregon High School this fall; and a “lovable mutt” named Stella, adopted from a Humane Society in Ohio.
“You are never done learning and everyone you meet is your teacher,” Hayde said. “As a result, I try to do a lot more listening than talking.”