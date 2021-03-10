The Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser featuring Kim’s corned beef and cabbage.
All are invited to place an order for curbside pickup, which includes a home-cooked corned beef, cabbage with carrots and red potatoes, a rye roll and mint brownie. An individual order is $10 and family-style options are available.
The money will go toward the senior center’s annual fundraising goal, the website states.
To place an order call the senior center or visit the website at stoughtonseniorcenter.com. The deadline for orders is Friday, March 12.