Staff at the Stoughton Area Senior Center handed out candy to families on Friday, Oct. 30.
featured
Senior center celebrates
Mackenzie Krumme
Obituaries
Earl W. Anderson Jr, 80, of Poplar Grove, Illinois went to be with the Lord on Oct.19, 2020. He was born on Nov. 18, 1939 in Stoughton to Regina and Earl Anderson Sr.
Carol C. Langston, age 64, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Ann Nelson, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Skaalen Magnolia Gardens. She was born on June 24, 1930, in Plover, to Joseph and Anna (Blaske) Hojnacki.