Master gardener Anne Michels will host a virtual presentation on how to start sowing seeds for spring, next Thursday.
At 6:30 p.m Thursday, Feb. 25, in partnership with the Stoughton Public Library and the Stoughton Heritage Garden Club, Michels will share how to do winter sowing using milk jugs.
If participants get seeds started now, they will have plants ready to plant in the spring, an event description states.
This virtual program will be available at https://zoom.us/j/94177276696
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.