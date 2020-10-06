A recently-built warehouse in Stoughton will help fight hunger amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin has leased a warehouse at 1600 Williams Drive to provide the organization with additional storage space. The move aims to meet an increased demand for food access as a result of the pandemic. For Second Harvest, a nonprofit that serves 16 counties in southwestern Wisconsin, the warehouse provides an answer to “space and overcrowding concerns,” according to a news release.
Located on the north side of town in the city’s business park, the warehouse was built in 2018 as a grading and shipping facility for North American Fur Auctions, a Canadian company with a headquarters in Stoughton. The warehouse became vacant last year when NAFA declared bankruptcy, leaving the barely-used building available for Second Harvest.
“To be clear, we will not be distributing food out of the Stoughton facility; only storing it and packing it into boxes for later distribution through our partner agencies and mobile food pantries,” Second Harvest marketing and communications director Kristopher Tazelaar wrote in an email to the Hub.
Second Harvest acquired the 28,400-square-foot warehouse to take advantage of the building’s existing cold storage space, which comprises approximately one-third of the building, according to the press release. Stoughton’s proximity to Interstate 39/90 was another significant factor, according to the release.
Volunteer shifts at the warehouse began September 22 for packing perishable and nonperishable food into Second Harvest’s “Care Boxes.” Those who wish to volunteer can sign up at signupgenius.com/go/904084ba8a72baaf49-stoughton.