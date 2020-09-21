Haunted house Screamin’ Acres announced on Facebook it will postpone this year's season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Screamin’ Acres will re-open for 2021 rolling out a safety plan that they developed this year in order to keep everyone safe.
The haunted house has been in the Stoughton area for the past nine years and Jacob Eugster has been involved with putting on the show since it began.
“Let me say thank you for nine amazing years at Screamin’ acres,” he said in a video posted to the Screamin’ Acres Facebook page. “Thank you for your support of your business and most of all for providing me with an amazing and unrivaled experience as a small business owner.”
Due to mandatory safety restrictions and compliances he said this season would have felt like they were forcing it.
“We look forward to seeing you in 2021 and for many more years to come,” he said. “Happy haunting.”