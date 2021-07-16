‘Run, Walk, Roll or Bike for Disability Rights’ July 25

Participants hoping to support people with disabilities are welcome to the “Run, Walk, Roll or Bike for Disability Rights” event on Sunday, July 25, at Virgin Lake Park.
The event is organized by The Arc Wisconsin, a disability advocacy organization based in Stoughton, along with five local chapters of The Arc statewide. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. at the park on Roby Road, with the run/walk/roll kicking off at 10 a.m.
The event aims to raise awareness and funds for Disability Rights, an event description states.
The event date was chosen to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act legislation, according to an event description.
Proceeds from the event go directly to locally affiliated chapters and The Arc Wisconsin. The money raised will be used to assist and advocate for many people with disabilities and their families who experienced significant loss of services and extreme social isolation during the pandemic.
People are welcome to register in advance to guarantee an event T-shirt at arcwi.org/one-voice-wisconsin.
For information, visit arcwi.org/one-voice-wisconsin.