After five decades, some long-standing festival traditions were upended unexpectedly by the pandemic, but perhaps the king – and queen – of all the upended customs is just that – Syttende Mai’s royalty.
Despite being a festival of traditions, this past year has been anything but traditional – and as such, for the first – and maybe only – time in Stoughton’s Syttende Mai history, a king and queen are serving a second term as the event’s official ambassadors.
Since 1969, a pair of Stoughton Area School District residents have been named the faces of the annual fest during the Norwegian Day of Fun in February. And for 50 years, each royal pair’s symbolic reign only extended for one weekend in May before they’ve had to relinquish their crowns.
But as the coronavirus interrupted customs, Randy and Donna Olson may forever share a singular place in the fest’s history, along with their youth counterparts the prince and princess Hunter Lewis and Saphira Fankhauser, whose roles this year were also carried over from 2020.
In keeping with tradition, the Olsons will kick off Syttende Mai by visiting the state capitol building to declare the event a statewide celebration, according to the festival’s website.
From there, the couple can anticipate attending upwards of 40 events over the course of the weekend. They must be well-versed in the demonstrations, colors, music, food and costumes all around them, as festival visitors are encouraged to ask the king and queen questions, the website states.
As for the younger royals, the two Stoughton area third-grade students (but this year, fourth graders) selected as the festival’s prince and princess are set to serve as grand marshals of the Saturday Youth Parade, ride in the Sunday Norwegian Parade, and start The Lil’ Run. The pair are also set to attend the opening dinner and make other appearances throughout the weekend.
While last year, the Stoughton Area Chamber of Commerce announced it would select a second prince/princess pair for the 2021 festival, it ultimately made the decision to stick with just Lewis and Fankhauser. As the role this year is already reduced, there were not enough opportunities for a second set of royals, Chamber events and visitor services manager Callie LaPoint told the Hub.
While not a requirement, the iconic role of king and queen has typically been filled by married couples over the years. And while wearing the bunad throughout the weekend is expected, actually being of Norwegian descent is not. To be nominated, the pair have to have lived in the school district for a combined ten years and have contributed to the betterment of Stoughton through community service.
But, as both Randy’s maternal and paternal ancestors immigrated to Wisconsin from Norway in the mid-1800s, his ambassadorial role at Syttende Mai is fitting.
And as for the community service side of their nomination, Donna is a founding member of the Friends of the Stoughton Area Youth Center, an active Rotarian, a member of the Stoughton Sons of Norway, a START Community Board member and a member of the Stoughton Hospital Board, according to the festival website.
The Olsons both grew up in rural Crawford County and moved to Stoughton in 1978. They have two daughters and four grandchildren, all who live in Evansville.
Randy has worked at Universal Silencer in Stoughton since 1977, the fest’s website states. Donna began working for the City of Stoughton in 1995 as a part-time receptionist and then worked for 10 years as the administrative assistant to the mayor’s office, before serving as mayor herself from 2010-2018.
