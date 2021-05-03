After another Bill Amundson sign giveaway last week, Stoughtonites driving through the city can expect to see an abundance of Norwegian culture.
Amundson and his wife Anita, greeted a line of hungry customers on Saturday, waiting to receive their rosemal sign -- which Bill says is a combination of Norwegian rosemaling and graffiti.
Bill, a Stoughton native and known artist in the community, creates the 16x16-inch birch panels as a way to recognize and reflect on the city’s largest festival. He started the project last year after Syttende Mai was cancelled for, what is believed to be, the first time.
The Amundson’s make no profit off of the signs and request a $20 donation for materials. The more than 1,000 signs Bill created are spread across the city, and the country. He hopes when people see them they think of something inherently Stoughton, he told the Hub.