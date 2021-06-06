Mark Piper, a 2006 Stoughton High School graduate, is always asking himself, how do we respond to life’s interruptions?
That existential question has incentivised Piper to compile, edit and contribute to a book about people who have found transcendence, grace or spiritual value in everyday life after responding to those interruptions, Piper who lives in Chicago, and works as the director of development at the The Cenacle Sisters congregation, told the Hub..
The book, titled “Interrupted Presence. Eleven stories of finding God in Times of Trouble” is a complication of 11 short stories depicting people who have faced life interruptions, like challenges at work, a social justice reckoning and health crises.
Some stories, in particular, include a person writing a eulogy for their uncle, and a person who had their identity stolen.
The first story in the book, titled is by Clarissa Valbuena Aljentera and is about a mother as she is on a walk in the summer of 2020, and suddenly thoughts sweep over her about how the world will react and treat her biracial son who is Phillapino and Black.
“It is about what she, as a mother, can do not just to protect her son but grow the community around her to accept her son and be not fearful of him,” Piper, who said. “She details, quite frankly, her anger at God for unfairness for racial disparities and new things she is newly engaged in to address these issues.”
Piper’s own story about an interruption, and the only one related to the pandemic, deals with parenting during the global health crisis.
“In the early days (of the pandemic) my work is shutting down, I don’t know what we are going to do about the kids or child care or schooling or ballet recitals and as all those questions are swirling through my head my wife says calmly and matter of factly - ‘Mark, the most important thing is getting the kids through this as untraumatized as possible,’” he said.
And that is something any parent reading the book can relate to, Piper said.
Although the book has a religious theme, Piper said people of different faiths, or none at all, can still relate to the stories it tells. The authors themselves practice different levels of faith practice, he said.
“This is not a self-help book or about moralizing,” he said. “There are more questions than answers.”
He added that most books about spirituality or Chrsitianity, are written by white males, so Piper intentionally recruited authors that were women and people of color.
He said he would have preferred to include authors from the Jewish or Islamic faith, but that didn’t materialize.
The book is dedicated to Saint Ann School, where Piper attended as a child because he attributes his academic, and personal development to the school and believes he wouldn’t have had the “chops to edit a book without those folks.”
He said he also attributes his experience as an assistant editor and chief of the Norse Star, Stoughton High School’s newspaper, to improving his writing skills.