City of Stoughton Police Department officers are partaking in training to learn how to manage situations where they’re meeting people on what could possibly be their lowest points.
Last week, four officers of the police department completed a 40-hour crisis intervention training, which took place from Monday through Friday. The class is designed to help law enforcement officers better understand how to de-escalate situations where they may be dealing with a person who's having a mental health crisis.
It’s also meant to help officers gain a better understanding of how mental illness presents in different people, Anna Moffit, executive director of NAMI Dane County, told the Hub during one of the training sessions at the Stoughton Fire Department last week.
Officer Cole Sargent, who has been with the police department for more than 13 years, attended the training last week. NAMI has been offering the Crisis Intervention Training for more than a decade, and in 2021 alone, 200 officers in the Dane County area completed it.
Sargent said one of his biggest takeaways from the training was the number of people who live with mental illness.
“It is not as rare as you would think. A lot of people suffer from it in one form or another,” he told the Hub.
The training included presentations by area experts on different types of mental illness, a “Lived Experienced” panel discussion by people who have had police contact during a mental wellness challenge and virtual calls with area resource centers such as substance use and mental health recovery center Tellurian Inc., The Beacon homelessness day resource center and BriarPatch Youth Services.
Moffit said the skills can be used immediately, she said, because at this point, officers are “crisis counselors.”
Sargent agreed and said that officers are the first line of defense.
“They’ve done nothing illegal, but we are the first step,” he said.
Sargent said he’s been able to implement some of the strategies taught in the course already, such as slowing down in assessing a situation and taking time to find out what the best options are for that person in crisis.
In just five days after completing the training, Sargent said he was involved with four calls related to mental illness, and the department as a whole went on 10 calls related to mental illness.
A challenge, Sargent said, was to implement these strategies to best serve people who are dealing with mental wellness while managing the department’s time and resources.
“Yesterday, for example, we had a call around 1 p.m. – our officers did not end contact with that subject until almost 6 a.m. today,” he said. “We have officers tied up being with them or transporting them – it takes away resources from the department because we have bodies tied up.”
Sargent said he hopes someday Stoughton could have a Cares Crisis Team or a Mobile Crisis Response Team similar to the one the City of Madison is piloting in this month. The team includes a clinical social worker and a paramedic that is able to go on calls when someone is having a mental wellness challenge.
It would help to have other trained professionals to assist in mental wellness calls, Sargent said, but at this point, he said he’ll continue to implement the de-escalation strategies he has learned.
“When we are in contact with them – they could be going through the worst day of their life and it is our job to get them the resources available,” he said. “So we should be making sure that we are treating people like people.”