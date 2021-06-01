Cars lined the shoulder of Hwy. B and Country Club Road, on Monday, May 31 for the inaugural Memorial Day program at Veterans Park.
The crowd of more than 300 people quietly watched and listened to the day’s ceremonies and speakers.
Master of ceremonies and speaker, Bud Erickson, summarized wars dating back to the 1898 Spanish American War up to and including the current Iraq- Afghanistan war. Erickson stressed the significance of each war, its contribution to freedom and liberty for Americans, and the number of Americans who died in each war.
Special guests were 89 year old Archie Christensen, who served in Europe during the Cold War; 94 year old Dick Amundson, who served in the Pacific during WWII, and WWII veteran, Chink Osland, a combat veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII, according to a news release by Erickson.
State of Wisconsin Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander, Jason Johns, reminded listeners to support veterans programs for those veterans who have served to keep our nation free.
After a rifle salute by the American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard, Julie Nygaard concluded the program with the singing of “God Bless America”.