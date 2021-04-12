Remembering history through food

Dan Cornelius, owner of a 51-acre farm in The Town of Dunkirk, said he hopes that as a member of the Oneida Nation, he can demonstrate century-old farming practices that preserve both the earth and tradition.

 Photo from seedalliance.org

Contact Mackenzie Krumme at mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.

Definitions

Rematriation of seeds: Reflects the restoration of the crop seeds back into the communities of origin

Food/seed sovereignty: Being able to feed our communities off of our own land. In tribal communities that means getting control back over the food system and having enough growers to be able to increasingly feed that community.

-- Dan Cornelius