This Nov. 11 will be the first in anyone’s memory that Leonard Swingen won’t be around to wish a happy Veterans Day.
But perhaps a glass or two will be tipped in his honor around town.
Swingen, who died July 27 at the age of 103, was a lifelong Stoughton resident who got into the Navy at the end of World War II after several deferments temporarily kept him out.
He was one of six brothers who served in the war, and never forgot how grateful he was they were spared when so many didn’t get to return home to live a long life, his daughter, Lynn Robertson, told the Hub last week. Swingen dedicated himself to preserving their memory and helping his fellow veterans however he could, Robertson said, whether that was serving drinks and stories, or even candy bars.
“The Memorial Day parade and service was so important to him,” she said. “He would say he didn’t do his duty, because he came back when people he knew in Stoughton did not. He was on a ship that lost hundreds of people. I think that’s why he did so much to pay back.”
Robertson has been busy the past few weeks gathering her father’s many saved newspapers and mementos from his time in the Navy, including a tiny diary he kept with him, describing life at sea, and at war. It probably helped that he had a background in journalism – one that nearly kept him out of the war.
In 1934, as a Stoughton High School junior, Swingen had a paper route for The Capital Times before he heard about another job opening, as Robertson read from his handwritten journal.
“A friend had a Courier Hub route and an hour from 5-6 sitting in the office to answer phones and peddle papers,” Swingen wrote in his journal. “He was leaving the job, so he gave it to me. One night I was sitting there and the foreman of the paper came in and asked me if I wanted to come in on Saturday to drop papers in the cylinder press.
“Of course I said yes. From that time, I worked my way into a future job.”
Swingen married June Evenson on Jan. 18, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa. They remained Stoughton residents their entire lives before she died in 2005.
After graduating in 1935, Swingen went to work for the Courier Hub. After the United States entered the war after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, he tried to enlist in the Army Air Corps, but didn’t pass the exam. It was something Robertson found out about her father only after his death, going through his many files.
“He applied for the naval aviator school and he never told us that,” she said. “A lot of these papers I’d never seen before. He was claustrophobic.”
In the meantime, his employer sent three notices to the draft board to keep him manning the presses at the Hub. He was deferred twice by Selective Service before he was finally drafted, as he had an “essential” rating due to his knowledge of the newspaper’s press operations — he was the only one who knew how to operate some of the machines.
“The newspaper owner kept sending to the War Department saying, ‘Lenny can’t go, because he’s doing his job here,’” Robertson said.
Swingen entered the service in March 1945, bound for the Puget Sound Naval Yard in Washington, where the aircraft carrier USS Bunker Hill was being repaired and re-crewed. On May 11, during the battle for Okinawa, the carrier was nearly sunk by two kamikazes in rapid succession, killing 372 and wounding 264 crewmen.
It was being quickly refitted to return to play a role in the expected November invasion of Japanese home islands. Swingen served as a replacement loader for one of Bunker Hill’s many 20-millimeter anti-aircraft gun batteries.
“On the voyage, Japan surrendered, so he never had to fight,” Robertson said.
After the Japanese surrender in August, the ship was converted into a troop transport to be a part of “Operation Magic Carpet,” a massive naval operation to bring hundreds of thousands troops home from the Pacific theater. Swingen made more than a dozen trips across the Pacific, helping to ferry the troops back to the west coast.
Robertson said her father used the opportunity to make a few deals, as well as a few friends.
“Dad would exchange his tobacco rations for the ship’s store rations so he could buy candy bars,” she said. “Then he’d go through the ship looking for guys from Wisconsin, give the guy a candy bar and strike up a conversation”
She said more than 60 years after the war, at a VFW luncheon, he was approached by a man who asked if he served on the Bunker Hill, and said someone gave him a candy bar.
“Dad said it was probably him, to which the gentleman replied that it was the best damn candy bar he had ever had,” she wrote.
When Swingen returned to Stoughton, he returned to work at the newspaper – after a brief hiatus, according to a 1946 Courier Hub.
“Leonard will return to the Hub after spending a few days visiting and resting” the Hub wrote. “His return to the Courier Hub begins to finally round out the organization, to its production normalcy of the days before Pearl Harbor.”
Swingen worked there more than 20 years until 1955. At that time, he went to work for Straus Printing in Madison until his retirement in 1982.
Upon returning to Stoughton, Swingen also became a member of the American Legion Post No. 59, where served for 76 years, including time as commander and long-time historian. He was also a familiar, friendly face behind the Legion bar for half a century, working into his late 70s, Robertson said.
When he was unable to drive, family and friends would take him along.
“He’d like to go to dinner and say hi to the boys, so we’d take him to the Legion or VFW and he’d hang with his friends,” she said. “It was always, ‘Hey, what you been up to,’ over a beer.”