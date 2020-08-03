This year’s Relay for Life honorary chairs total over fifty years of survivorship.
Sherry Cress of Stoughton is a thirty year Hodgkin’s disease survivor. Mark Paltzer of Oregon is a twenty-one year follicular lymphoma survivor.
The Relay For Life of Stoughton-McFarland-Oregon selects honorary survivors who traditionally speak at the event. They share their cancer story giving the attendees inspiration that the fight against cancer can be successful. Each person has their own journey and that helps those who are currently fighting cancer, those just diagnosed, caregivers and families as they face the disease.
Due to COVID-19, the event was virtual this year but both Cress and Paltzer taped their stories which can be found on the “Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge- Stoughton, WI” YouTube Channel and the Relay for Life of SMO playlist. The links are also on the Relay for Life’s Facebook page along with links to the opening ceremony, Dr. Aaron Schwaab’s presentation, luminaria ceremony, survivor recognition and closing ceremony.
Find it at https://www.facebook.com/RelayforlifeSMO.
Sherry Cress- Honorary Survivor 2020
I relay to help others and spread the word of what Relay for Life is all about and what it can do for you. I’ve been with the organization for 26 years, as a team member, team captain, on the Event Leadership Committee and as a sponsor.
In 1990, I was 30 years old, a wife, a mother of three young boys, ages 8, 6 and 2, and pregnant with our fourth child. I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease. I had a tumor the size of a cantaloupe in my chest. My lymph nodes one on top of the other wrapped around my esophagus -- literally choking me. Because I was pregnant, they couldn’t treat me with chemotherapy because my blood platelets would drop too low and radiation wasn’t any better.
If I didn’t give up my baby, they gave me days to weeks to live. On April 16, 1990, my labor was induced and my fourth child, our fourth son, was born dead. They now could continue to determine that I was Stage 3 cancer (4 being the worse), and they could start chemotherapy.
They gave me a 50% chance to survive a year. Hodgkin’s disease is now curable but in 1990, it wasn’t and if you were pregnant, it was a death sentence.
Thirty years later, I’m still here because of all the love and prayers I received. Believe me, miracles can come true. Sherry is part of their family business, which is Cress Funeral and Cremation Service.
Mark Paltzer- Honorary Survivor 2020
I noticed a lump in a muscle in my thigh and went to see my doctor, he assured me it was most likely nothing to be concerned about but set me up with an appointment to see a surgeon to have it removed. At the pre-surgery appointment with the surgeon she told me that she highly suspected it was cancerous, either sarcoma or lymphoma, only the biopsy would tell.
I was stunned. I had 3 and 4 year old children, I drove home in a daze as I contemplated what this meant for my wife, my kids and myself. I had the surgery and the biopsy showed that it was lymphoma, next stop the oncology office for more tests and procedures. The doctor then explained the treatment options and what could be expected.
As soon as the surgery wound healed I started radiation treatment. I would have the specified number of radiation treatments every day Monday thru Friday except on Thanksgiving and Christmas days. I thought it was nice that cancer took off on weekends and holidays.
Six months after the radiation, my cancer was back and now it was Stage 4. Despite this it was recommended to proceed with “watchful waiting” as my lymphoma is called follicular and is slower growing. After four years of watchful waiting the cancer decided it was done waiting and I developed a large swelling on the side of my face, needless to say I was not excited about this. I then had r-CHOP chemotherapy. I was soon nauseated and bald but more importantly the swelling of my lymph nodes went away rapidly.
That was 16 years ago, the doctors told me that you don’t cure follicular lymphoma but you try to keep it dormant for as long as possible. The four year old is now 25 and last year I watched him get married. I feel very fortunate that I have been able to live with cancer as long as I have and am grateful to the efforts of my doctors and the American Cancer Society. Mark is a pharmacist at Walgreens in Oregon.