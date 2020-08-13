Registration for a five-part series on the “Inner Work of Racial Justice” will close on Friday, Aug. 21.
The series, expected to start Monday, Sept. 7, is hosted by the nonprofit Stoughton Yoga organization. The deadline for registration is Friday, Aug. 21.
The series is set for 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 7, through Oct. 5 virtuall with Zoom. Participants are asked to pay what they can.
The series will consist of an online book discussion and mindfulness practice.
Mary Kay Reinemann is the presenter and has been organizing group discussion around nonviolent communication since 2007, according to her website.
The book expected to be discussed is “The Inner Work of Racial Justice: Healing Ourselves and Transforming Our Communities through Mindfulness,” written by Rhonda V. Magee, a law professor and mindfulness practitioner, according to her website.
It examines mindfulness and a compassion-based approach to confront racial injustice and work towards healing.
The books that participants will use are donated by the Stoughton Wellness Coalition.
To register, email info@stoughtonyoga.org or visit stoughtonyoga.org.