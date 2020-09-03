Although children’s learning looks a little different this year students are still in need of school supplies.
The Kiwanis Club of Stoughton organized a Reach Dane: “Up to the Sky School Drive-Thru,” event for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Mandt Park, on Mandt Parkway.
The members of Kiwanis Club will be receiving new, donated school items for youth of ages zero to 5 years old.
These items will be donated to Reach Dane of Stoughton (formerly known as Head Start), which provides early childhood services to over 1,000 underserved children in Dane County, through center-based and home visitation programs.
“Last year, Reach Dane served more homeless children than any other Head Start program in WI,” an event description states.
Members of Kiwanis Club will be masked, gloved, and will take the supplies from the cars by those that drive to the parking lot of Mandt Park, according to an event description.
For information, contact Sharon Mason-Boersma at smasonboersma@gmail.com or 608-279-7613.