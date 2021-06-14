On Saturday, June 12 dozens of knitters came to Rotary Park for a fierce knitting competition.
In participation of Worldwide Knit in Public Day, Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts hosted an event where knitters could show off their skills by completing as many rows as they could in 10 minutes while walking around the fire station.
Participants also competed against people from over 30 locations around Norway.
The day’s proceeds benefited stinesofiesstiftelse.no, a charity working to minimize violence against children in Norway.