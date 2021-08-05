After more than three years as the pastor of Covenant Luthern Church Sara Rabe had her last day on May 23.
Although she and her family still live in Stoughton and are active community members, she has shifted her focus into transitional ministry -- helping churches through conflict.
When Rabe became the pastor at Covenant in November 2017, she was its first lesbian pastor. And although she is excited about her new role, which she is currently stationed at a church in Fort Atkinson, the saddest part about leaving Covenant was the acceptance of the congregation.
“What was sad about leaving Covenant was the embrace of my whole family,” Rabe said. “It was a beautiful thing that Amy and I, and our children felt whole heartedly welcome and affirmed in our life. That is rare to find in a church that is so willing and open to accept us as we were.”
“We were a beloved family of that faith community. To say goodbye was hard. Because we knew that that acceptance was special at Covenant. And that is a unique feature to which I hope they can fully celebrate,” she said.
Rabe has her doctorate of ministry in parish revitalization, and one year ago, she went through transitional training. She said it clicked, and she knew this was her calling.
“When COVID-19 hit … I was having flashbacks to my childhood growing up on a dairy farm. When a wagon had a flat tire or a piece of equipment failed, you still had to get the crop out. So I became an instant problem solver,” she told the Hub.
And that problem-solving skill set her up well for this new role. She analyzes the history, the incidents, the conflict and the unreset within a church and helps the congregation both name and claim it so they can begin to flourish, she said.
Churches go through many challenges, she said, because they are human organizations, run by human people. Sometimes the conflict relates to a decline in members and people aren’t going to church anymore, or a difficult match of a pastor, or a rift in the congregation.
Those conflicts can fester, just like they do in a family, and she hopes to help solve them, she said.
“I’m an idealist,” she said. “I see the potential in things and I see what they can be and what they could be. I believe deep in my core that thighs can be better than they are if we just free up some of the mechanics that prevent us from living in fullness.”