It was around 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, when Kopke’s Greenhouse co-owner Josh Smith sat in his upstairs office facing the north side of the 1828 Sand Hill Road property.
Just five hours later, amid a smoky aftermath, Smith would find himself marveling at how people come together and put aside their differences to help when natural disasters happen, he told the Observer.
A fire occurred at Kopke’s on March 16, which was started by a torch not being turned off all the way. The resulting blaze engulfed a wood shed, also causing damage to nearby structures and pieces of equipment.
Smith said the acts of kindness and heroism he witnessed during the fire and its containment process is something neither he nor his employees will ever forget. He added that that night also came with lessons -- moving forward through adversity, embracing change and remembering interconnectedness.
“At the risk of crying over the telephone, when you (operate a business) you don’t realize how much a part of your community you are,” Smith told the Observer.
All had been peaceful that Thursday afternoon, or so Smith thought – but he wasn’t looking at the security camera display on his computer monitor. He and other employees were likely focused on ramping up production for the Kopke’s busy season, which begins around this time of year, he said.
Staff plant seedlings of annual and perennial flowers and vegetables, knowing how much customers will demand those products later this spring, Smith said. Kopke’s also hires the help who will assist with that enterprise – Smith said the greenhouse had around 100 seasonal staff members last year.
Suddenly, Smith received a call from greenhouse owner Gordy Kopke informing him a fire had started in a 36-foot by 90-foot wood shed on the business’ southern side. They later found out a small propane torch used to light a wood-fired burner inside the shed wasn’t completely extinguished, Smith said.
A small flame had developed in some materials near the torch, and quickly spread to other flammable materials in less than seven minutes, he said.
“I ran downstairs as fast as I could,” Smith said.
By the time Smith learned of the fire, it had fully engulfed the shed, ultimately causing $100,000 worth of damage, he said. As initial thoughts raced through his mind, the main one wondering whether his fellow greenhouse employees were safe, Smith said.
Meanwhile, Oregon Area Fire/EMS District Chief Glenn Linzmeier told the Observer that he and 10 other nearby departments were having a difficult time getting to Kopke’s after dispatch received a 911 call. Rush hour and backed-up traffic posed a challenge, Linzmeier said, as he could see a black plume of smoke rising into the sky from the greenhouse.
Others could see that same plume of smoke that night, Smith said. Kopke’s phone was ringing “off the hook” with area businesses, community members and employees reaching out to see how they could help contain the flames. The business’ Facebook inbox also filled up with messages, Smith added.
Neighbors stopped by – once they got through traffic – to assist. By 5:20 p.m., a full-fledged operation was underway to extinguish the blaze -- one that took close to five hours to complete, Linzmeier said.
That operation involved a “very small window” of suppressing the fire, containing the crowds of bystanders and working against the wind -- and the clock, Linzmeier said.
After finally containing the fire by around 11 p.m., Linzmeier said members of the Salvation Army were at the greenhouse to offer snacks and refreshments.
Following the fire, Smith said learning to embrace change has been the most pressing lesson, as Kopke’s will need to rebuild what the fire destroyed.
While the worst of the damage was limited to the barn – which was insured – other equipment and structures were affected, Smith said. Of Kopke’s’ 29 greenhouses, one lost its roof in the fire, in addition to some of the company’s product and environmental control equipment being demolished.
Some of the structures adjacent to the burning shed had their walls melted, Smith said, and a semi-truck containing retail soil and a birch tree next to the shed didn’t make it either.
Smith said that despite the losses, he remembers telling Linzmeier at the end of the night that Oregon Fire and other municipalities prevented a “loss of $1 million.”
Smith added that he appreciated how “forward-thinking” Linzmeier was as he tried to contain his emotions during a phone interview with the Observer.
“Thank you to the professionals that came out and helped,” Smith said.
“To the community … Wow. Thank you for the love. We are humbled.”