Usually, carbs and weightlifting don’t mix – but if participants have eggs on their plate alongside pancakes, then they’ll be in a good spot to compete in Primal Strength and Fitness’ first “Gainsiving” this weekend.
The Gainsgiving will be split into two different events – the first being a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Pancake Cafe, 2420 Hwy. 138, Suite 106, and the second being a weight-lifting contest later in the day. The restaurant will give a 15% discount for any competitor, and all donations and proceeds from the event will go to provide Thanksgiving meals for Stoughton-area families.
The charity lifting contest will take place later that day from noon to 4 p.m., at the Primal Strength and Fitness gym, at 318 S. Forrest St. Check-in and donations will start as early as 11 a.m., with the lifting beginning at noon.
Everyone participating will have a chance to train in any division or lift of their choice. Each lifter can choose between a strongman style or power style lifting, according to an event description on Facebook.
You’re able to make donations online at http://mentoringpositives.org/donate/. You can also drop off a check at Pancake Cafe in Stoughton and make the check payable to Mentoring Positives Inc. Cash donations are accepted at registration for the lifting portion of the event.
For more information, visit Primal Strength and Fitness’ Facebook page.