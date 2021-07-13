If you want to learn more about plants that have been around longer than humans have, the nonprofit Cooksville Community Center is hosting a presentation this week.
Mark Dwyer, who owns Landscape Prescriptions by MD and is the former director of Horticulture at Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, will give a free presentation titled “Plants that Have Stood the Test of Time” at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Cooksville Community Center, 11204 Church Street in Cooksville.
Dwyer will discuss historic plants of all species, and will intersperse bits of history and focusing on plants that perform well in the Midwest into his presentation, according to an event description.
For information, visit Facebook and search “Cooksville Community Center.”