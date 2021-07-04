Photos: The 2021 Stoughton Fair

This year the Stoughton Fair was a roller coaster of emotions.
Attendees enjoyed fun, food and fireworks during the 95th annual event, which was cancelled last year because of COVID-19
The fair consisted of animal showing and project exhibition for 4-Hers and FFA members, eating contests, carnival rides, grandstand shows each night and live music.
Ben Chadwick was known as a sweet young man, with a curious mind and a dedication to working hard.
In addition to running the events, Stoughton fair board members helped organize a memorial fund for 16 year old exhibitor Ben Chadwick, of Marshall, who died on Friday, July 2. Those efforts included organizing a memorial fund for him, as well as ensuring his steer was sold off first during the large animal meat sale.
Together the fundraising has reached $80,000.