Stoughton's Coffee Break Festival draws thousands

From right, Tony Chough, of McFarland, samples Valentine Coffee from David Worth at the Cheesers booth during the annual Coffee Break Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Mandt Park. The festival also featured a car show, an arts and crafts fair and food from the Stoughton Rotary, as well as a pig roast.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

After a year away from Mandt Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands flocked to the Stoughton park on Saturday, Aug. 21, to get their caffeine fix.

Stoughton Chamber of Commerce events and visitor services manager Callie LaPoint told the Hub that she estimated 2,500 people had already visited the festival just after noon. The festival, which included coffee sampling from Stoughton-based businesses, a car show, and an arts and crafts fair, stayed free of rain after some precipitation came down as vendors were setting up.

Autumn Pearl, 175 E. Main St., was voted the Roaster of the Year from the event, which also featured Stoughton-based companies such as Wildwood Cafe and Cheesers.

Stoughton's Coffee Break Festival draws thousands

1 of 6

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kwethal@wisconsinmediagroup.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.​

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.