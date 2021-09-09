After a year and a half of delays, the Stoughton Village Players are gearing up to present their first show since 2019.
The theater group is putting on comedy play “The Foreigner,” from Sept. 9-17, and held a dress rehearsal leading up to the show’s opening night on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The theater intended to debut “The Foreigner” in March 2020, but ended up canceling all performances shortly after it was announced the state was mandating all schools close as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the country.
The show, directed by Sam D. White, follows main character Charlie Baker (Allen Ebert), who is able to speak English, but all other characters are unaware he’s fluent in the language, a news release from the Theater stated.
For information, visit stoughtonvillageplayers.org or call (608) 205-8480.
