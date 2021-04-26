Sons of Norway holds to-go fish boil meal

Rodger Hansen cuts open the cloth holding fish to check on its doneness on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Stoughton Sons of Norway chapter members fed 200 people with a fish boil on Friday, April 23.

The fish boil, which was the Sons of Norway's first fundraiser in more than a year, brought together 32 volunteers who put together a meal of Icelandic cod, potatoes, carrots, onions and a cherry dessert, Darlene Arneson wrote in an email to the Hub. Meals were given out to patrons in a drive-thru format.

The Sons of Norway chapter will do another fish boil for Friday, May 14, the weekend of Syttende Mai. Meal reservations will be required.

For more information, visit "Sons of Norway Stoughton WI" on Facebook, or check the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce's website.

