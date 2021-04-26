Rodger Hansen cuts open the cloth holding fish to check on its doneness on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
Stoughton Sons of Norway chapter members fed 200 people with a fish boil on Friday, April 23.
The fish boil, which was the Sons of Norway's first fundraiser in more than a year, brought together 32 volunteers who put together a meal of Icelandic cod, potatoes, carrots, onions and a cherry dessert, Darlene Arneson wrote in an email to the Hub. Meals were given out to patrons in a drive-thru format.
The Sons of Norway chapter will do another fish boil for Friday, May 14, the weekend of Syttende Mai. Meal reservations will be required.
For more information, visit "Sons of Norway Stoughton WI" on Facebook, or check the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce's website.
1 of 6
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Vicky Goplen hands out meals with fish, sides and dessert on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
From left, Allan Ciha, Diane Maurer, Gwenn Nyhagen (back left) and Ann Nelson (front left) package the meals and prepare them for the drive-thru on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
From left, Rodger Hansen and Dale Maurer lift a basket of fish onto the table after it's been removed from the boiling pot on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
From right, Rodger Hansen and Dale Maurer lift the fish out of the boiling pot to check on it on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
John Arneson replenishes the fire with wood on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
From left, Bruce Goplen and Dale Maurer lift the fish out of the boiling pot on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
Vicky Goplen hands out meals with fish, sides and dessert on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Allan Ciha, Diane Maurer, Gwenn Nyhagen (back left) and Ann Nelson (front left) package the meals and prepare them for the drive-thru on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Rodger Hansen and Dale Maurer lift a basket of fish onto the table after it's been removed from the boiling pot on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, Rodger Hansen and Dale Maurer lift the fish out of the boiling pot to check on it on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
John Arneson replenishes the fire with wood on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Bruce Goplen and Dale Maurer lift the fish out of the boiling pot on Friday, April 23, at Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge during its Fish Boil dinner. The Sons of Norway sold out of all 200 meals it had prepared for drive-thru pick-up only.
Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.