Photos: Stoughton-area kubb players practice ahead of July tournament

Stoughton-area residents practiced playing kubb — a Scandinavian yard game that is thought to have originated with the Vikings more than 1,000 years ago — on Sunday, June 27, as they geared up to compete in the Stoughton Kubb Tournament in July.
The tournament, which will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at John Nygaard Virgin Lake Park will be the seventh annual event, with 2020 being the exception with the COVID-19 pandemic. All skill levels are welcome to play, and registration can be done through SignUpGenuis by searching for organizer Todd Fossum’s email, todd.r.fossum@gmail.com, or on the day of between 8-8:45 a.m.
For more information, contact Fossum at todd.r.fossum@gmail.com