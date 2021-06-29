Stoughton area kubb players practice ahead of July tournament

Karen Haugen tosses a baton at the kubb blocks from the opposite side of the pitch during a kubb practice on Sunday, June 27, at the Arneson family farm in the Stoughton area, where practices are held every Sunday night.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Stoughton-area residents practiced playing kubb — a Scandinavian yard game that is thought to have originated with the Vikings more than 1,000 years ago — on Sunday, June 27, as they geared up to compete in the Stoughton Kubb Tournament in July.

The tournament, which will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at John Nygaard Virgin Lake Park will be the seventh annual event, with 2020 being the exception with the COVID-19 pandemic. All skill levels are welcome to play, and registration can be done through SignUpGenuis by searching for organizer Todd Fossum’s email, todd.r.fossum@gmail.com, or on the day of between 8-8:45 a.m.

For more information, contact Fossum at todd.r.fossum@gmail.com

Photos: Stoughton-area kubb players practice ahead of July tournament

1 of 6

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.​

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.