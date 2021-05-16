Despite a rainy drizzle people were eager to get out an enjoy Syttende Mai on Saturday, May 15.
The days events included the Syttende Mai race of 20,17, 10 and 2 mile run/walk with hundreds participating. All the racers ended their accomplishment at Mandt Park.
The Viking Games Competition organized by Primal Fitness gym owner Jimmy Brooks took place behind Kegonsa Plaza. Competitors flipped four-foot tractors wheels and lifted 240 pound balls off the ground.
The Chorus Public House was open for the annual Quilt Show and exhibition. And with a Booster Button people could explore the city's Norwegian Heritage Center, Livsreise and the Stoughton Historical Museum.
The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers held three packed performances in the Community Building. One of their first weekend long performance of the year. For five of the seniors dancers, Syttende Mai marks their last performances as dancer.