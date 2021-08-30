Annual dog swim event looks to raise funds for SPD's K-9 unit

Adrienne Skar, of Stoughton, runs with her dog Bailey across the beach on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Troll Beach. The annual K-9 dog swim supports the City of Stoughton's Police Department K-9 unit, and hopes to raise enough to retire current dog Ole with a new K-9 unit in 2022.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

The City of Stoughton Police Department's K-9 Dog Swim fundraiser returned this year on Saturday, Aug. 28, after a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event featured food and drinks for the humans in attendance, and free rein of the beach and the water for the dogs, where their owners played catch with them or they played with other dogs at Troll Beach.

Sgt. Chad O'Neil, who is the current handler for the department's K-9, Ole, said the turnout in the first hour of the 4-hour event was the most he'd seen. The event seeks to raise funds for the department's K-9 unit fund, which goes toward care costs for the dog, and provides the money to purchase a new one when the current dog retires.

The department is planning to retire Ole in 2022, O'Neil said, and will need $20,000 to replace the dog with a new one. The K-9 fund can be donated to at any time throughout the year, O'Neil said.

