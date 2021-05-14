Syttende Mai Festival returned to the streets of Stoughton on Friday night after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of last year's fest.
The sunny, clear sky and 70° temperature likely helped to draw the moderate-sized crowd out to E. Main and side streets on the first evening of the weekend festival, May 14.
Costumery is a part of the revelry and that was on full display Friday -- from babies in bonnets and dogs in bandanas of Norway's flag, to girls in the traditional bunad and boys in plastic Viking helmets -- and of course, 'Uff Da' T-shirts.
As is expected by anyone familiar with the annual celebration of Norway's Constitution Day, the Stoughton FFA Alumni's food truck selling cream puffs and cheese curds attracted the longest line of hungry festival-goers, but it was well-matched by other food vendors.
Other food for sale included Ernie’s Kettle Korn, the Viking Brew Pub selling brats, corn on the cob and walking tacos, the Stoughton Lions Club selling burgers and hot dogs, Stoughton Youth Hockey serving Ben’s Pretzels, and the parents of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers selling cotton candy, Norwegian meatballs, lefse and varme pølse -- or lefse-wrapped hotdogs.
On Friday afternoon, members of The Friends of the Stoughton Public Library sorted through pie donations on the stage at Stoughton Village Theatre, where their Saturday pie sale will take place this year instead of in the usual library.
The Stoughton Village Players have prepared several looping retrospective videos which will be on display in the lobby of the theater Friday and Saturday, looking back at 100 years of the theater and 50 years of SVP.
And while the annual canoe race was not formally held this year, individuals could still register to receive an official T-shirt and participate on their own. The few canoes that floated down the Yahara on Friday night were cheered on by a small crowd from the riverbank near Forton Street Bridge.
Festivities continue both Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit stoughtonfestivals.com.