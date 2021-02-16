Stoughton’s personal essential pantry, 343 E. Main Street, reopened and implemented a new procedure for item distribution, board member Rosanne Smith said.
Customers can request needed items by calling 982-7174 from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays. During this time, patrons should provide contact information and make a pick-up appointment between 1 to 5 p.m. on the first or third Thursday of each month.
People are also expected to bring a photo identification, wear a mask and social distance during pick-up appointments.
Each household can pick-up pre-ordered products once a month.
For more information, visit pepstoughton.org or call 982-7174.