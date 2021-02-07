A month ago, there was a lengthy line of employees waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Skaalen Retirement Services.
That line was so long that staff had to ask some of their fellow teammates to come back later.
On Thursday, Jan. 7, 60-65% of the 225 employees opted to get their first vaccine dose. One month later on Feb. 4, during a second vaccine clinic, chief executive officer Kris Krentz estimated the percentage grew even higher.
“This is one of those milestones that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” he told the Hub.
Around the U.S., people deemed eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are experiencing a similar excitement, with 36,819,212 people receiving shots as of Feb. 6, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of that same day, Wisconsin ranked 24 in the nation and third out of all Midwest states, with 8.4% of its population given at least the first immunization, according to data compiled by the New York Times.
Dane County is faring better than the state average – as of Friday, Feb. 5, 10.4% of people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In Stoughton, people have been receiving their vaccines through their healthcare providers, Stoughton Health or their place of work.
On Jan. 25, Stoughton Health created a waiting list for people interested in getting the vaccine.
Since then, Jen Mora, business health and wellness coordinator at Stoughton Health who has been running the vaccine clinics, said there is a huge demand for the shots.
“We’ve heard emotions of excitement, happy tears and sighs of relief to be finally getting their vaccines,” Mora said. “There is a new hope and outlook on getting through this pandemic sooner rather than later.”
Usually, Mora’s job involves employee and occupational health, drug screens and lab work for employees. But since December, her primary focus has been ensuring a smooth and successful vaccine rollout for employees, and patients including a goal of vaccinating 200 people during each clinic.
So far, Stoughton Health has vaccinated 1,900 people. The day Stoughton Health announced a sign up, hundreds of people entered their name into the system, Mora said – and now the list has grown to 2,000.
Wisconsin has over 1,200 COVID-19 eligible vaccination sites, including health care providers, pharmacies, local health departments, places of employment, and community based vaccination sites, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Eligible recipients vary by state and in Wisconsin front line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities were able to get their vaccines starting Dec. 14, with police and fire personnel on eligible starting Jan. 18.
Michael Stacey, a volunteer firefighter with the Stoughton Fire Department, got his first and second dose by Thursday, Feb. 4. He said he had no adverse side effects, and looks forward to a larger percentage of vaccinations in Wisconsin.
“I think the relief will come when everyone that wants to be vaccinated gets vaccinated,” he told the Hub.
DHS staff deemed people 65 years of age and older eligible on Jan. 25. In Wisconsin, 87% of people who have died from COVID-19 fall within that age group, State Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said in a media briefing Friday, Jan. 29.
CVS Pharmacy is partnering with Skaalen to administer the vaccine to the residents and staff. It is part of the national The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination.
Krentz estimates that more than 90% of Skaalen residents opted to get their vaccines, with only two or three people turning down the opportunity, he said. To protect the privacy of residents CVS staff went room to room with a mobile vaccine cart to give residents their shots.
Skaalen held a third vaccine clinic on Feb. 5, and expects to have two more for staff and residents in March.
CVS operates the clinics out of Skaalen for six hours at a time, and that includes administering the shots, collecting consent forms and answering questions.
At both Stoughton Health and Skaalen, people have to wait in a recovery area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to ensure a medical professional can monitor for any unanticipated adverse side effects, Krenz said.
For now, most health care providers are contacting people 65 and older, who became eligible. In Madison, UW Health is targeting people 71 and older and those 65 and older who are Black, Hispanic or Native American – all ethnicities who have been harder hit by the pandemic and sickened at least at twice the rate of people who are white, according to data from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
SSM Health is focusing on 75 and older, and UnityPoint Health-Meriter says we will notify you when appropriate.