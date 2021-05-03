Teens and patrons got a teaser of the Stoughton Public Library last week, during a pop-up library in the parking lot.
On Thursday, April 29 staff member Cynthia Schlegel and teens rolled out some of the library’s most popular books so patrons could browse. During the pop-up from 3-5 p.m. there were also extra crafts and board games available for teens.
The library plans to open with limited capacity and hours on May 17. Library hours will be 1-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. All collections will be open for browsing, and the library will continue to offer curbside pick up appointments but all seating in the library has been removed. Computers will also be available, preferably by appointment.