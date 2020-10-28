Like most everything in 2020, Destination Stoughton has a changed format this year.
For the three-day event, held Friday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 1, the number of in-person events are minimal but still provide opportunities to experience Norwegian culture and patronize downtown businesses.
Livsreise, 277 W. Main St., will host “Rocks and Hard Places – Through the Lens of Knud Knudsen” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31. The photo exhibit features 26 photographs from Knudsen, a Norwegian who established one of the first photography businesses in Bergen in 1864. His photographs show everyday life on the farms and fjords of Norway, an event description states, and demonstrate the challenges of living in the area with persistent threats of rockslides and avalanches which contributed to some of the highest emigration rates in the country.
Livsreise attendees over the age of 6 are required to wear masks while walking through the self-guided exhibit, the event description states.
People eager to immerse themselves in Norwegian culture can also participate in a virtual seminar at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, about the naming patterns in 18th and 19th century Norway. During the seminar, held virtually over Zoom by the Norwegian American Genealogical Center, Dane Kelly will discuss the naming patterns, and ways that immigrants had to adapt their naming traditions once they arrived in the United States.
In keeping with tradition, Woodland Studio plans to have specialty Norwegian items for sale on Friday and Saturday. The studio, located at 195 E. Main St., plans to have original Nowegian and Scandinavian folk art artifacts dating from the 1600s to 1900s for sale, including local rosemaled pieces by Per Lysne and Ethel Kvalheim.
Additionally, a dozen downtown businesses will host the weekly “Shop Sundays” event, which runs from Oct. 18 through Dec. 20. More information about times when businesses are open can be found by searching for “Shop Sundays! @ Downtown Stoughton” on Facebook.
Other traditional Destination Stoughton events, such as the Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers performance and Halloween costume judging, the Edvard Grieg chorus, Historic Depot and Museum tours and downtown trick-or-treating are canceled this year because of COVID-19.
For more information, visit the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce website at stoughtonwi.com.