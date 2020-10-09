If you’re looking for ideas to help remodel your home or are just interested in what some new houses are like, the Parade of Homes is coming to Stoughton.
The Fall Parade of Homes runs from 2-8 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays on Oct. 16-18 and 23-25. The open house will be at 1886 S. Quam Dr. The cost for general admission is $10. Admission for seniors and children 6-17 years old is $5. Tickets can be purchased online at madisonfallparadeofhomes.com.
The homes are unoccupied, but are staged for participants. The Madison Area Builders Association, which organizes the event, is requiring masks, limited capacities, daily cleaning and limited touching of household items. The event provides an opportunity to see homes at different price points and locations over the course of two weekends, according to a MABA news release. Communities featured this year are: Cross Plains, DeForest, Fitchburg, Lake Kegonsa, Lake Waubesa, Lake Wisconsin, Madison, Middleton, Oregon, Sun Prairie and Waunakee.
For more information, visit madisonfallparadeofhomes.com