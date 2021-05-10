Teens looking for a creative outlet while being outside are invited to a sidewalk painting event taking place May 20 at the Stoughton Public Library, 304 S. Fourth St.
Weather permitting, participants will join adult service and teen library assistant Cynthia Schlegel from 3-5 p.m. to paint the sidewalks.There will be snacks, prizes and materials supplied.
No registration is required. The event is geared to students in sixth grade and above.
For information, call the library at 608-873-6281 or visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.