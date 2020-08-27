In honor of National Senior Center month, the Stoughton Area Senior Center is raising money to support the local organization.
The “Brats, Sauce and Spread Fundraiser” is set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, but orders are required by noon on Monday, Aug. 31.
After placing the order by phone or online, participants can pick up their order on Sept. 2. Participants who order 10 or more brats and live in the 53589 zip code are eligible for free delivery.
Patrons can enjoy bratwurst meals, Chose’s Coney Sauce, barbeques and “Kim’s cheese snack spreads.”
To place an order call (608) 873-8585 or visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com/brat-fundraiser.