A tough year for the Stoughton Opera House got a little easier last week.
The Opera House received a $136,354 Wisconsin Music and Entertainment grant Dec. 3, more than eight months after it stopped shows in March because of COVID-19.
The opera house was one of nearly 100 awardees that received a portion of the $15 million grant from the state Department of Administration. The grants ranged from $2,800 to $395,300.
Besides Madison venues, the opera house was the only venue in Dane County.
In the application, the opera house had to demonstrate a financial need for the grant, director Bill Brehm said.
Revenues from ticket sales between March to December of 2019 were $555,369 higher than during the same period this year, Brehm wrote to the Hub in an email.
Since March it has canceled all it’s scheduled shows; ticket sales made up 70% of its 2019 revenue, the application states.
In May the opera house had to cancel one of their largest fundraisers, The Catfish Music Festival, which is organized by Stoughton Opera House Friends Association. The three day event each summer raises around $12,000.
The application states that in 2019, 12% of ticket sales went to people in Stoughton’s zip code, while the remaining 88% went to people in Dane County, nearby counties and even surrounding states.
“The estimated economic impact measured in direct spending to Stoughton businesses is approximately three quarters of a million dollars annually,” the application states.
Brehm said the grant is not tied to specific types of expenses, allowing the opera house to use the money as it needs.
“Live entertainment and large meeting venues, which often serve as community gathering places and cultural hubs, were among the first small businesses to close and may be among the last to fully re-open,” the application website states.
For Brehm, he said the money is a huge boost.
“For the Opera House it is like the difference between going into the second half of the game with a tie score rather than being down by two touchdowns. It is absolutely a huge boost,” he wrote to the Hub.
The opera house has announced a spring performance scheduled, which is expected to start in February.