While there won’t be the traditional in-person experience, the Dane County Fair is still a go this year, with an online format set to kick off on Thursday, July 16.
The county’s first virtual fair, scheduled to run through Sunday, July 19, was created to give youth a platform to showcase projects they weren’t able to when the “regular” fair was canceled due to county COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Dane County Fair news release.
The virtual fair will feature four days of youth project showcases, activities and entertainment including a 4-H Talent Show, Dress-A-Critter (at home), 4-H Virtual Dance, Dane County Fair “Cribs,” Fair coloring book pages, Virtual Ag Scavenger Hunt and Virtual Tractor Parade. New this year, the Navy Office of Community Outreach will bring Virtual Navy Week to the event with demonstrations, classes, and tours.
Events will be posted at danecountyfair.com or the fair’s Instagram and Facebook pages approximately on the hour each day starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Content will also be available on the website and social media channels after each post for future viewing.
“Our youth exhibitors, sponsors, vendors, partners, volunteers, and fair traditions are very important to us, so we hope that you will enjoy our Dane County Fair … online this weekend,” the release states.