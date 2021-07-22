Stoughton Health is hoping to recognize the persurvierence and efforts of the entire Stoughton community during a one mile walk on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The “Community Recognition One Mile Walk” will start at 9 a.m. at Stoughton Hospital’s Main Street parking lot off of Ridge Street. It will continue through downtown and return to the parking lot for a celebration with face painting and free health screenings.
It is meant to be a celebration recognizing the entire community including health care workers, Laura Mays Stoughton Foundation executive director told the Hub.
“But also recognizing how the restaurants pivoted and went to drive through. The schools and the different programs that had to be put into place during COVID -- staff had to figure out where kids are coming into the building, are they masking, unmasking? And parents at home had to pivot in a lot of different opportunities,” Mays said.
In addition to recognizing the resiliency of the community, Mays said a community walk was a long time vision of nine year board member Doug Stolen who died in October 2019.
“He was a tremendous supporter of all efforts in the Stoughton community, and the Stoughton Hospital,” Mays said.
The Stolen family will be leading the walk Saturday morning.
People can register for the walk online at stoughtonhealth.com. The cost is $15 and the proceeds will benefit the Stoughton Foundation which raises money for renovation or remodeling of facilities and grounds, purchasing of medical equipment and providing financial support to those in the community who may need assistance with medication fulfillment.
Pre-registered participants will receive a t-shirt and goody bag with Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Bucks that can be used at participating businesses.
Mays added that although the walk starts at 9 a.m. people can come at any time between 9-11 a.m.
For information and to register, visit stoughtonhealth.com/stoughton-hospital-foundation/