In front of a group of at least 10 Stoughton High School senior football players, Rick Redman said he, and others at the senior center were athletes once.
“Whether you like it or not, some day you are going to be like us,” referring to other senior members of the Stoughton Area Senior Center.
Redman is a co-organizer of the annual Seniors Vs. Seniors event that takes place at the Stoughton Area Senior Center. The event is meant to bring different generations together to interact and have some fun.
Highschoolers play in a pool tournament, which participant Bill Majerle joked they usually lose. This year there was an added event of a dart tournament.
Redman added if the students end up in Stoughton in their old age, he hopes they participate in activities at the center. And may one day find themselves cheering for the other team.
The seniors are encouraged to wander through the senior center and meet other members.
“We really like this tradition we’ve established,” Redman said. “And we hope it goes on for a long time.”