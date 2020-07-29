Since all the 4-H fairs were canceled this year, 17 year old Makayla Ramberg, from Stoughton, decided to host a “socially distant” mini fair so the club members could still show their cattle and enter their projects.
The “Mini Oak Park 4-H Fair” was held at Ramberg’s grandparent’s farm in Deerfield with “professional” judges, ribbons, trophies and cash prizes. Dan and Jane Kelly had stalls in their barn ready for everyone’s cattle, an outdoor show arena and tables set up for projects.
Here are a few of the placings from the Mini Oak Park 4-H Fair:
Little Britches Showmanship
Hailey Meyer
Easton Klein
Lena Swain
First Place Junior Showmanship
Bella Kelly
First Place Intermediate Showmanship
Danny Swain
First Place Senior Showmanship
Kiley Henn
First Place Winter Holstein
Emma Meyer
First Place Summer Yearling Red & White Holstein
Katy Henn
First Place Spring Yearling Ayrshire
Annie Meyer
Grand Champion Ayrshire
Makayla Ramberg
First Place Spring Yearling Brown Swiss
Karn Vethe
Winter Calf Brown Swiss
Kiley Henn – First Place
Sophie Grieser – Second Place
Congeniality Award
Katy Henn
First Place in Arts and Crafts
Addison Klein – Cow Painting
First Place in Foods and Nutrition
Natalie Grob – Pumpkin Muffins