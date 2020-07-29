Since all the 4-H fairs were canceled this year, 17 year old Makayla Ramberg, from Stoughton, decided to host a “socially distant” mini fair so the club members could still show their cattle and enter their projects.

The “Mini Oak Park 4-H Fair” was held at Ramberg’s grandparent’s farm in Deerfield with “professional” judges, ribbons, trophies and cash prizes. Dan and Jane Kelly had stalls in their barn ready for everyone’s cattle, an outdoor show arena and tables set up for projects.

Here are a few of the placings from the Mini Oak Park 4-H Fair:

Little Britches Showmanship

Hailey Meyer

Easton Klein

Lena Swain

First Place Junior Showmanship

Bella Kelly

First Place Intermediate Showmanship

Danny Swain

First Place Senior Showmanship

Kiley Henn

First Place Winter Holstein

Emma Meyer

First Place Summer Yearling Red & White Holstein

Katy Henn

First Place Spring Yearling Ayrshire

Annie Meyer

Grand Champion Ayrshire

Makayla Ramberg

First Place Spring Yearling Brown Swiss

Karn Vethe

Winter Calf Brown Swiss

Kiley Henn – First Place

Sophie Grieser – Second Place

Congeniality Award

Katy Henn

First Place in Arts and Crafts

Addison Klein – Cow Painting

First Place in Foods and Nutrition

Natalie Grob – Pumpkin Muffins

Submitted by

Erin Kelly-Ramberg