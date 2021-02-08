The Norse Afternoon of Fun will look a little different this year.
But it will still include some of the staple events and festivities, director Staci Heimsoth told the Hub.
As usual the Stoughton Norweigian Dancers will be performing a variety of traditional dances. This year, however, the event will be virtual, livestreaming on the group’s Facebook page at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.
The performance will be about an hour, Heimsoth said. And along with the dancing, viewers can expect to see some of the same traditions from past years such as visits from past years Syttende Mai King and Queen.
Heimsoth said the performance will mean so much to the Dancers, who have yet to perform this season or be able to practice with their partners because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“I think it's important to the community as a whole, that we still come together and rally around our students, whether it be their sporting events, or the dancers doing their Norse Afternoon of Fun,” Heimsoth said.
The day will be a fundraiser for the Dancers, and raffle tickets can be purchased at https://go.rallyup.com/norse2021. Heimsoth also hinted there will be some surprises throughout the day.
For information, toughtonnorwegiandancers.com.