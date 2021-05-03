Think you know everything about Norwegian Constitution Day?
Also known as Syttende Mai, there is a lot of Norwegian history behind May 17. Livsreise is hosting a virtual presentation titled, “ Everything You Didn’t Know About Norwegian Constitution Day” which will take place from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Ruth Paulson, a retired teacher and volunteer at Livsreise, will lead the discussion. Topics include how Norwegians celebrate Constitution Day, how traditions have changed throughout the years and how the national holiday started.
Limited to the first 100 participants, those interested must register beforehand at livsreise.org.