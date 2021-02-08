The Norse Afternoon of Fun is part of a weekend-long event titled “Destination Stoughton.”
The Stoughton Norwegian Summit Group, a collective of Norwegian themed businesses, is putting together “Destination Stoughton: A Norwegian Weekend of Fun,” a variety of activities from Feb. 12 to 14.
This year, like everything else, the weekend of fun will look a little different.
Viking Brew Pub, 211 East Main St., is offering a prime rib and salmon special for Sunday, Feb. 14. Reservations and pre-orders are required by Tuesday, Feb. 9, for both dine-in and to-go orders.
Nordic Nook is holding a semi-annual clearance sale during the weekend.
The Edvard Grieg Chorus, Wisconsin State Rosemaling Association and Ygdrasil Literary Society will not be participating this year because of COVID-19.
Donna Olson, who teaches a hardanger class each year, is teaching a virtual class through Madison College.
And the Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge has not been holding events at the lodge but has organized outdoor events like snow shoeing. Visit the group’s Facebook page “Sons of Norway Stoughton WI” for more information,
For more information and updates on Stoughton’s Norwegian businesses and organizations visit stoughtonwi.com