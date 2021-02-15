Typically, the annual Norse Afternoon of Fun is a "cure for the winter blues."
Although this year the event was done virtually, director of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers Staci Heimsoth said she hoped it was still uplifting as ever.
“We’ve all got a bad case of the coronavirus blues,” she said in a virtual recording released Sunday, Feb. 14. “We hope that this program will get your mood to lighten, your steps to quicken, and your outlook to brighten.”
Some new additions to the performance were special appearances by Norwegian characters “Ole and Lena,” ‘Ole and Lars” and “Sven and Ole.” Past kings and queens were still able to make an appearance through live videos, or photos.
And the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers held a performance together with face masks.
The Friends of Norwegian Culture Group awarded John Beutel with the Community Appreciation Award for his long history of supporting music and culture in Stoughton. Beutel started the Madrigals performances, Stoughton Chamber Singers and the Music Appreciation Group.
This year, Donna and Randy Olson will remain the King and Queen in the hopes that a Syttende Mai festival can be held, and four children will be Prince and Princess, as the two from last year will carry over because the festival was canceled.
To view the virtual performance visit https://youtu.be/yW-x0VARtr4.