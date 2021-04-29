On a brightly lit Thursday, April 29, morning a group of people gathered at the edge of the Viking County Park, with long metal poles in-hand that glistened in the sunlight.
To the uninitiated, the group may have appeared to be cross-country skiers or trash picker-uppers because of the silvery rods tucked under their arms.
But this was actually the eight meeting of the Stoughton Area Senior Center’s Nordic Walking group.
The group is facilitated by Madison-based fitness instructor Ron Dorr, who operates a senior fitness-oriented business called Ageless Balance.
“I’ve been using poles for a long time,” he said. “I love it for range of motion.”
The Nordic Walking class is one of the first in-person programs he’s coordinated since the pandemic began, he told the Hub – as much of his programming was moved to video conferences for the past year.
In his senior fitness classes, Dorr emphasizes improving balance and gait in older adults, he said.
Nordic Walking uses poles as part of the exercise class, which Dorr gets from a Canadian company called Urban Poling. He said that he’s worked with individuals who are stroke survivors who “absolutely hate their walkers,” – so the poles are used as rehab for stroke survivors, to improve their walking by improving core and leg strength.
The Nordic walking poles have a cane tip used for stability, he said, and the poles he supplies have a 200-pound capacity.
While the concept is already big in Europe, Dorr said, it’s just starting to get bigger here in the United States.
“Is it growing? Absolutely. I’ve filled up every class so far,” he said.
Stoughton is one of three senior centers Dorr has introduced the class. He said his goal is to introduce it in smaller communities where seniors may not have as much to do or the center is limited in resources, and then to hand-off the program when done so it can continue on without him.
“I’m trying to get them out,” he said. “All I want is for people to be active, to get them out walking around and being safe, to give them confidence.”