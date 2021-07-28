Library hosts 'Outdoor storytime' at Nordic Ridge Park

A group of around 30 people gather at the Nordic Ridge Park for Outdoor Story time, which includes games, crafts and a story read out loud to children.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

The City of Stoughton Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly built inclusive playground at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 3.

The playground is designed to allow children of all abilities and developmental stages to play in the same space, according to a city news release, “going beyond the minimum accessibility to create play experiences that meet a variety of needs and interests.”

The inclusive playground was years in the making and uses money raised by a committee for inclusive play equipment, grant funds from the Wahlin Foundation and a donation by Fosdal Home Bakery. Nordic Ridge Park opened in 2018 and is home to Stoughton’s first splash park.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, the park also will host a National Night Out Event organized by the Stoughton Police Department, which starts at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday Aug. 3

