The City of Stoughton Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly built inclusive playground at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 3.
The playground is designed to allow children of all abilities and developmental stages to play in the same space, according to a city news release, “going beyond the minimum accessibility to create play experiences that meet a variety of needs and interests.”
The inclusive playground was years in the making and uses money raised by a committee for inclusive play equipment, grant funds from the Wahlin Foundation and a donation by Fosdal Home Bakery. Nordic Ridge Park opened in 2018 and is home to Stoughton’s first splash park.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, the park also will host a National Night Out Event organized by the Stoughton Police Department, which starts at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday Aug. 3